Tory MP found guilty of racially aggravated public order offence

A Tory MP has been found guilty of a racially aggravated public order offence, after telling an activist to "go back to Bahrain". Bob Stewart got into a row with the campaigner after he accused the MP of "selling himself" to the Bahraini government, outside the Foreign Office’s Lancaster House in Westminster. The backbencher, who became an MP in 2010, insisted “I am not a racist”, when he appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today, Friday, November 3

. However, the Beckenham MP was found guilty and fined and ordered to pay additional legal costs. Mr Stewart, 74, said he had “defending minorities and people of different colours”, and he was "deeply hurt" by the allegations, reports the Mirror. The court heard he told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei: "You're taking money off my country, go away!", during the confrontation last December. Mr Stewart had flights, accommodation and meals worth £5,349 paid for by the Bahrain ministry of foreign affairs during a four-day trip to the country last November, Parliamentary records revealed. Mr Stewart yelled at Mr Alwadaei: "Go away, I hate you. You make a lot of fuss. Go back to Bahrain." In a video played to the court, he also said: "Now shut up you stupid man." Discussing the suggestion he was racist, Mr Stewart told the court: "That's absurd, it's totally unfair, my life has been, I don't want to say destroyed, but I am deeply hurt at having to appear in a court like this..

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SKYNEWS: Tory MP Bob Stewart who told activist 'go back to Bahrain' found guilty of racial abuseBob Stewart showed 'racial hostility' towards a protester during a demonstration outside a Foreign Office building, a court heard.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

LBC: Tory MP Bob Stewart guilty of racial abuse after telling activist to 'go back to Bahrain'Tory MP Bob Stewart has been found guilty of racial abuse after telling an activist to 'go back to Bahrain'.

Source: LBC | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Tory MP Bob Stewart showed 'racial hostility' when he said activist should 'go back to Bahrain',...Bob Stewart, 74, allegedly abused Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei outside the Foreign Office's Lancaster House building while the politician was attending an event to mark the National Day of Bahrain.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

SUNSCOTNATİONAL: Bob Stewart found guilty of racial abuse over Bahrain protest rowA CONSERVATIVE politician has been found guilty of racially abusing a protester by telling him to “go back to Bahrain”.

Source: SunScotNational | Read more »

İTVLONDON: Tory MP Bob Stewart found guilty of racially aggravated public order offenceBob Stewart, MP for Beckenham in south-east London, told Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei ‘you’re taking money off my country, go away!’, the court heard.

Source: itvlondon | Read more »

BBCLONDONNEWS: Police investigate Conservative MP Bob Stewart's Bahrain commentScotland Yard says it received an online report from a man alleging he had been verbally racially abused.

Source: BBCLondonNews | Read more »