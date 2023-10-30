Tory MP Craig Mackinlay reveals sepsis ordeal

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay has revealed how he was placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures after suffering from sepsis. The Prime Minister was among a host of politicians from all parties to send their well wishes to the 57-year-old after he revealed his ordeal. Mr Mackinlay said his constituents in Kent would continued to be served by his office staff while he recuperates. Sepsis, also called septicaemia or blood poisoning, occurs when a person's immune system overreacts to an infection. It then begins to damage your body's own tissues and organs. Tory MP Craig Mackinlay has revealed how he was placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures after suffering from sepsis The MP for South Thanet said he was now 'on a slow road to recovery' after being rushed to hospital at the end of last month with the life-threatening condition The Prime Minister was among a host of politicians from all parties to send their well wishes to the 57-year-old after he revealed his ordeal Posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday, Mr Mackinlay wrote: 'On Thursday 28 September I was rushed into hospital with the potential for sepsis. 'This was indeed correct and I was placed into an induced coma with multiple organ failures. 'Treatment has been exemplary by all NHS staff and I can’t thank them enoug

All of the highlights from spooky Halloween specialScarier than a '1' from Craig Revel Horwood Read more ⮕

Tory MP Campaigns with Colleague Found Guilty of Bullying and Sexual MisconductTom Pursglove, a Tory MP and Department of Work and Pensions minister, was seen canvassing alongside Peter Bone, who was found guilty of bullying and sexual misconduct. Despite the findings, Pursglove chose not to comment on the appropriateness of campaigning with Bone. If 10% of voters sign a petition, it will trigger a by-election. Read more ⮕

Labour Leadership and the Future of British PoliticsThe character and attitudes of the Labour leadership will shape the next few years in British politics, causing anxiety among some. Former Tory MP Justine Greening praises the Labour leadership, suggesting that Rishi Sunak has lost his true self and is forced to endorse fringe policies to keep the Tory coalition intact. Read more ⮕

Strictly Come Dancing Judges Impress in Spooktacular Halloween CostumesStrictly Come Dancing judges, Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas, wowed viewers with their impressive Halloween costumes. Craig dressed as Severus Snape, Motsi as a spider-themed character, Anton as a mad scientist, and Shirley as the evil queen from Snow White. Fans took to social media to praise their looks, with many calling them incredible and fabulous. This is not the first time the judges have gone all out for Halloween, as they transformed into the Addams family last year. Read more ⮕

UK Minister Raises Possibility of Border Poll in Northern IrelandUK Tory minister Steve Baker suggests a supermajority requirement for a border poll in Northern Ireland, but his comments are dismissed by the Northern Ireland Secretary as not reflecting government policy. Read more ⮕