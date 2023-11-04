Tory MP Bob Stewart found guilty of racially aggravated public order offence

Bob Stewart, the Tory MP for Beckenham, has been found guilty of racially aggravated public order offence over a row with protester Sayed Ahmed Alwadaei. Stewart had accused Alwadaei of 'taking money off my country' when the activist heckled him outside a Government building. Alwadaei claimed that Stewart was financed by Bahrain and acted as a defender of the regime. Stewart denied being racist and said his 'honour was at stake'.

