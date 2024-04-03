Tory childcare plan under threat as nurseries face potential £100k VAT bills

The drop in support indicates there has been no resurgence for Rishi Sunak’s party since the Government’s tax giveaway budget. The Conservatives are on course to win 155 seats – fewer than during the Labour victory under Sir Tony Blair. It marks a drop in the number of constituencies the party was projected to win in the same polling carried out in January, when the Tories were set to secure 169 seats.

The drop in support indicates there has been no resurgence for the party since the Government’s tax giveaway budget. Meanwhile for Labour, the result is 18 seats higher than earlier in the year suggesting it is growing in popularity among voters.Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announced at the time that the government would be implementing a further two per cut to national insurance contributions (NIC), in what was widely seen as a pre-election sweetener to try to improve the party’s fortune

