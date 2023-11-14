'Narcissistic crap': Tory anger at Suella Braverman after scathing attack on Rishi Sunak ‘Yesterday, I went out to see my sister who is living elsewhere in the city, just in case I never see her again. People in Gaza have started taking risks like this’Just down the road from my house, a mosque was hit and totally destroyed. My two kids were just playing in the living room when they heard the loud explosion. They started crying and screaming in fear.

As more residential buildings are being hit, more people are seeking shelter. I am thinking of leaving my house to go to my parents, even though I am convinced that no place is safe.Each time there is an airstrike, it feels like an earthquake. I’m not sure how long our building will stand. We have barely any internet. I can’t find any drinking water – I keep telling my kids to be careful using what water we still have left. I have some food in my house, but only enough for another couple of days. Going out to get new supplies is a dangerous tri

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: İ NEWSPAPER »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: James Cleverly steps into Suella Braverman's shoes as Home Secretary amid furious Tory row over...Cabinet reshuffle with Suella Braverman out as Home Secretary and potentially James Cleverly and maybe even former Prime Minister David Cameron in.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: James Cleverly steps into Suella Braverman's shoes as Home Secretary amid furious Tory row over...Cabinet reshuffle with Suella Braverman out as Home Secretary and potentially James Cleverly and maybe even former Prime Minister David Cameron in.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman, the polarising darling of the Right whose hard line on borders, pro-Palestinian...Far right protester Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, leads protesters through the streets of Chinatown where they scuffled with police amid heightened tensions over a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman, the polarising darling of the Right whose hard line on borders, pro-Palestinian...Far right protester Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, leads protesters through the streets of Chinatown where they scuffled with police amid heightened tensions over a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: Suella Braverman, the polarising darling of the Right whose hard line on borders, pro-Palestinian...Far right protester Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, leads protesters through the streets of Chinatown where they scuffled with police amid heightened tensions over a pro-Palestine march on Armistice Day.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Suella Braverman's most controversial moments as she's sacked as home secretarySuella was embroiled in a number of controversies before being sacked by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »