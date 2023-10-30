Tornado in West Sussex Rips Off Roof of Family Home

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A tornado in West Sussex has left a trail of destruction after ripping off the roof of a family home. Severe storm winds in Littlehampton tore the roof off the property as heavy rainfall flooded towns along the coast on Saturday evening. The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation (TORRO) confirmed a tornado with a T4 rating – meaning 'severe', with winds between 115-136 mph – had hit the area. Residents of Wick were examining damage on Sunday morning after the suspected tornado scattered debris across a wide area. Resident Natalie Brees posted on Facebook: 'It has blown a massive chunk of my roof off.' A tornado in West Sussex has left a trail of destruction after ripping off the roof of a family home Scattered debris from the roof can be seen thrown across the floor Ventusky Privacy Policy West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service evacuated people from their homes after concrete fence posts were ripped out of the ground. Firefighters on the scene said they believe the damage was caused by the second tornado to hit Wick in the last few weeks. Large areas of Littlehampton are underwater and there is severe flooding in Hastings, East Sussex. Sussex Police were also called out to help with the emergency response. Researchers from TORRO The Tornado and Storm Research Organisation were looking into reports of a second tornado in West Susse

