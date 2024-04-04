Tories' support hits lowest-ever level in 'Blue Wall' seats

Rishi Sunak has suffered fresh polling woe after the Tories were shown to have slumped to their lowest-ever level in their ' Blue Wall ' strongholds. A new Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey put the Conservatives on just 26 per cent across 42 southern constituencies that the party won at the 2019 general election . Labour led the Tories by eight points in the poll with Sir Keir Starmer 's party on 34 per cent support, while the Liberal Democrats were on 20 per cent and Reform UK on 14 per cent.

The Tories' vote share in the latest Redfield & Wilton research was the party's lowest level of support in 'Blue Wall' seats to have ever been found by the pollster. The Conservatives' vote share was two points lower than the previous record Tory low of 28 per cent, which occurred on 3 March this year and in the pollster's first 'Blue Wall' survey in October 2022, when Liz Truss was P

