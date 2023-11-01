Tori Spelling spotted kissing CEO Ryan Cramer after ex Dean McDermott was seen with new girlfriend

Recently, the actress was captured in a tender moment, sharing a kiss with CEO Ryan Cramer during a date night in Los Angeles as published in theAt 50, Tori looked effortlessly chic for her night out, opting for a sleek black jumpsuit paired with comfortable sneakers, her blonde tresses styled in flowing waves.

According to eyewitness accounts, he gallantly escorted Tori to their date in a black limousine before they headed to a theater in Koreatown.The duo seemed to enjoy each other's company immensely, as they later visited Level 8, a popular evening destination, where they lingered until the clock struck midnight.As the night progressed, their affectionate display reportedly continued in the cozy confines of an Uber, signaling that the romance might be more than a fleeting connection.

While representatives for Tori have yet to comment on the budding relationship, this development arrives hot on the heels of her estranged husband Dean McDermott's own entrance into a new romantic chapter. headtopics.com

Dean, 56, was recently spotted enjoying a double date with Lily Calo, further indicating that both he and Tori are navigating separate paths post-separation.The family posed together for Stella's birthday one day before Dean made the announcement

Dean had previously announced the end of their 18-year marriage and co-parenting journey of five children through a now-deleted Instagram post in June. Tori, for her part, has subtly expressed her stance on the split through her fashion choices, donning shirts with statements like "Boys Lie" and "What the Actual F–k is Going On." headtopics.com

The recent period has been challenging for Tori, who reportedly found temporary refuge in a modest motel and an RV at a campground with her children.

