Tori Spelling Can't Afford Her Storage Units Filled with Belongings

Tori Spelling revealed on her podcast that she can't afford her storage units filled with her belongings. She explained that she has four storage units because she is a collector, but she needs to clean them out as she cannot afford to keep them.

This revelation comes after her recent divorce filing from Dean McDermott. Tori recorded the podcast session live from one of the storage units.

