Topgolf in Rutherglen to Celebrate The Masters 2024 Final

Topgolf in Rutherglen will be celebrating the hotly-anticipated final of the first major golf tournament of the year, The Masters 2024 . The high-tech golf entertainment arena is marking the occasion with live coverage of the event on their 200+ large screen HDTVs, visible from each private bay, on Sunday, April 14.

For those not golfing, the main bar will have the excitement of viewers taking in the action, live from Augusta, Georgia.

Topgolf Rutherglen The Masters 2024 Golf Tournament Live Coverage Hdtvs Augusta Georgia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rutherglen Topgolf visitors to receive free chocolate and eggs on Easter SundayThose visiting the interactive driving range will receive free chocolate on Easter Sunday.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

'Incredible opportunity': Rutherglen pupils treated to Topgolf day outMore than 700 children across Glasgow and South Lanarkshire teed off to a free golf session this week.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Credit Union offers Rutherglen locals financial advice on Debt Awareness WeekMany locals visited the stall in the Rutherglen Exchange Shopping Centre throughout the two-day event.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Terrifying clip shows Rutherglen man tasered by police after axe-wielding rampage at holiday resortMohammed Khan has been jailed after launching the horrifying attack, carrying two axes, on a group of terrified families at a holiday resort.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Crazed Rutherglen axeman targeted chalet families in holiday home resortMohammed Khan, from Rutherglen, was sentenced for breaking into a holiday home armed with two of the bladed weapons last year at a resort in Wales.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Rutherglen Lottery winner ordered to pay ex girlfriend after he sold house behind her backKevin Scott and his partner Fiona Young snapped up the property after a scratch card win, but when she moved out he sold the house behind her back and went to a legal firm with another woman pretending to be Young.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »