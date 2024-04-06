Top Wine Deals: Astrolabe Awatere Sauvignon, Vinho Verde Rose, Cune Rioja Crianza, Bosman Nero

No.1 Astrolabe Awatere Sauvignon 2023 13%, Waitrose, down from £12.99 to £8.99 until May 7: From a small family winery, where yields are low, and flavours are concentrated with crushed nettles, lime and passion fruit. The Best Vinho Verde Rose 2022, 11.5%, Morrisons, down from £8 to £7.50 until April 28: Made from the Espadeiro grape, which is normally used for the relatively rare red Vinho Verde. As a rosé, it is terrific, with cranberry and raspberry fruit and a touch of spice.
Cune Rioja Crianza 2021, Spain, 13.5%, Booths, down from £10.50 to £8.50 until April 9: A youthful style of Rioja full of cherry and red berry fruit, a hint of vanilla and cocoa on the finish. Consistently good. Bosman Nero 2021, Wellington, South Africa, 14%, Sainsbury’s, down from £11.50 to £10 until April 23: Nero d’Avola usually comes from Sicily but it does terrifically well in South African sunshine, giving red berry and cherry fruit, good supple structure and a sprinkle of herb
