Designmodo predicts that the combination of text and motion, as well as the use of cartoon-like characters with AI-inspired models, will be the top web design trends for 2024. AI is expected to become a huge trend, with more websites incorporating AI assistants and AI-generated imagery. Additionally, the rise of no-code web design tools will make it easier for brands to create websites.
