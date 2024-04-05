Top UK Medic Dies After Botched Treatment in Understaffed Hospital Ward

A top UK medic has sadly died from a condition he was a national expert in, after his treatment was botched in an understaffed hospital ward . Professor Amit Patel was the first person in Britain to be qualified in stem cell transplantation , cellular therapy , and intensive care medicine. The dad of two was also a loving husband whose family have been left heartbroken by the shocking loss, reports the Mirror.

His grieving wife told the inquest at Manchester Coroners Court: "He looked like a corpse, 70 per cent of his blood was in his lungs, he was freezing cold and he looked like he was dead,". She added: "I told my daughters, 'Daddy is dead', I didn't have much hope he would be able to come out of that." Doctors at Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester Royal Infirmary, and across the country were probing Professor Patel's condition which he was a national expert i

UK Medic Death Treatment Botched Understaffed Hospital Ward Professor Amit Patel Stem Cell Transplantation Cellular Therapy Intensive Care Medicine Family Loss

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Eagle-eyed medic saves teenager's life with ultrasoundA sharp-eyed medic saved the life of a critically ill teenager by spotting 'something unusual' on an ultrasound. The teenager had been experiencing severe stomach pain and underwent multiple tests, but doctors were unable to determine the cause. However, a last-minute ultrasound revealed a rare condition called Meckel's Diverticulum with intussusception. The condition involves an abnormality of the small intestine.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Scot left fighting for life before medic spotted 'something unusual' on scanGeorge Bruce, from Uddingston, was found to be suffering from complications of a rare condition which only affects one in every 125,000 people.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

– Cambridge rower carried out of boat by medic after collapsing in worrying scene...RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – OCTOBER 28: Fabio Wardley celebrates victory over David Adeleye (not pictured) after the British, Commonwealth and WBO European Heavyweight Title fight between Fabio Wardley and David Adeleye at Boulevard Hall on October 28, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

The top 20 sleepiest places in Britain revealed – as expert shares top tips for better kip...The top 20 sleepiest places in Britain revealed – as expert shares top tips for better kip

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Huge outpouring of tributes as 'Mr Bennett' from Take Hart sadly diesColin Bennett appeared in Heartbeat, You Should Be So Lucky, the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Luna

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Founder of much-loved Glasgow Italian restaurant sadly dies as tributes pour inAngelo Cane, who is the founder of much-loved Glasgow Italian, Sarti, has sadly passed away. Tributes have poured in for the 'great friend' who will be 'sorely missed'.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »