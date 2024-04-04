Top Stories and Transfer Rumours from Thursday's Newspapers

Archie Gray is being watched closely by both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich as they consider a move for the talented teenager. Newcastle United face an 'uphill' battle to keep hold of midfield superstar Bruno Guimaraes. Kepa Arrizabalaga will leave Real Madrid when his season-long loan expires this summer. Manchester United have put Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Max Kilman on a shortlist of centre-backs in an effort to fix the defensive problems they have suffered this season.

Spanish prosecutors investigating Luis Rubiales, the former head of Spanish football, have applied to authorities in Andorra for access to bank accounts belonging to former Barcelona defender Gerard Pique and nine associated companies, according to reports in Spain

When Man United vs Newcastle United and Sheffield United games could be playedProgress in the FA Cup for Man Utd this season has meant a couple of Premier League fixtures need to be rescheduled

Man United battle Real Madrid for £52m star and other transfer rumoursLatest Manchester United transfer news and gossip as RB Leipzig midfielder Dani Olmo and Juventus defender Gleison Bremer are both reported to be targets for the Reds

Manchester United made Brentford look like Real Madrid during 1-1 draw, says Jamie RedknappSky Sports' Jamie Redknapp gave Man Utd's performance at Brentford a scathing assessment and questioned the desire of Erik ten Hag's players.

Real Madrid win to go eight points clear at topReal Madrid's final match before facing Manchester City in the Champions League ends in victory over Athletic Bilbao thanks to two fine goals by Rodrygo.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta spotted at Real Madrid Under-19s derby against Atletico MadridArteta was a surprise guests in the stands.

Cristiano Ronaldo clarifies Al Nassr future with a year remaining on Saudi Pro League contractThe former Manchester United and Real Madrid attacker moved to Saudi Arabia in 2022

