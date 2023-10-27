Top pub hits out as customer blasts 'overbearing host and £3.75 cordial'

The manager of one of Lancashire's best pubs has hit back at a customer who complained about the venue having an 'overbearing host'. The Bellflower at Garstang was left the review on Tripadvisor last month.

The customer, who goes by the name Jasonmg63 on Tripadvisor, left a detailed review about the host claiming they 'seemed quite pushy and insistent'. He detailed his experience at the pub, claiming the food was brought out too quickly leaving him unsure it was cooked, as well as the drinks being too weak.

It didn't take long for the pub to respond to the damning review. The manager tried to respond to all aspects of the review and said: "Your review is quite shocking really."The review reads: "Greeted on arrival by a gentleman who instantly seemed quite pushy and insistent. This was further embellished when ordering food. Ordered a meal and asked prices of drinks, As a small coke was £3.80, opted for a soft drink that sounded quite interesting at £3. headtopics.com

"After tasting, I stated that it would be a little too weak for me and asked for some more, his reply: "wait until I stir it before you decide whether it is too week or not please" in a quite stern manner. I fear this bullying demeanour may have unsettled somebody of lesser confidence and they may have backed down and put up with an unpleasant drink.

"He stirred my drink with a fork off the side then gave it to me. It was of course too weak, cause he had put about a thimbleful of cordial in (quality control on a whole other level). I stated that it was indeed too week, so he took the glass out of my hand, put another lid full of cordial in, string once again with the fork off the side and gave it back, stating that I had now had a double helping of crush. I could have said that at £3. headtopics.com

Read more:

LiveLancs »

Top 50 best combos of all time - fish and chips, and eggs and bacon, top listNearly nine in ten Brits feel there are some things in life that are better as a combo - like strawberries and cream, milk and cereal, and Jay-Z and Beyoncé Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift tops the Billboard Music Award nominations with a whopping 20 nodsSwift is up for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and many more at the upcoming data-led awards show. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift tops the Billboard Music Award nominations with a whopping 20 nodsSwift is up for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist, and many more at the upcoming data-led awards show. Read more ⮕

Celtic have played best football of any Champions League team says top punditBrendan Rodgers watched his side pick up their first point and they have come in for some high praise from experts. Read more ⮕

Dallas Mavericks spoil top draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debutLuka Doncic posted a triple-double as the Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs by seven points. Read more ⮕

Dallas Mavericks spoil top draft pick Victor Wembanyama’s NBA debutLuka Doncic posted a triple-double as the Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs by seven points. Read more ⮕