Top Predictions for Xbox in 2024

It would be fair to say that 2023 has been a big year for Xbox news. We've seen Microsoft duking it out against the FTC and Sony for control of Activision Blizzard, Starfield finally touchdown on Xbox, games like Hi-Fi Rush shadow drop out of nowhere, loads of Xbox Game Pass news, and the sad end of the Games with Gold program. It's been busy, but with 2023 almost over, we're turning our sights to 2024. Here are some of our top predictions for what could happen next year...

As part of the fallout from its legal battle with the US Federal Trade Commission (remember that? Wasn't that fun?), Microsoft's plans for two new Xbox Series consoles were laid bare thanks to some improperly redacted court documents. According to those documents, a cylindrical, all-digital Xbox Series X that features 2TB of storage, better Wi-Fi connectivity, and an 'all-new immersive controller' will launch in November next yea





What is Xbox Game Pass? A Beginner's GuideIf you're new to Xbox, you've probably heard about Microsoft's big Netflix-style subscription service and its promise of hundreds of games that you can download straight to your hard drive. But what is Xbox Game Pass? For that matter, what is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate? Or Xbox Game Pass for PC? It can be a little confusing to the outsider. We're here to let you know what it all means and, ultimately (no pun intended), how Xbox Game Pass works as a service. We'll keep this guide updated with the latest Xbox Game Pass news as we hear about it. This guide is part of a series aimed at first time Xbox owners. TrueAchievements is the largest Xbox community site on the internet, allowing players to track their gaming achievements, discuss strategies, and compete in contests and leaderboards. Once you have set yourself up on Xbox, you can register with us for free using your Gamertag.

Top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the Week Ending December 3, 2023The top five games remain the same as last week in the Xbox Gameplay Chart, with Destiny 2 jumping up to ninth place. Starfield falls out of the top ten, while Remnant 2 and Lies of P make a comeback. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Dead by Daylight hold their positions, and SteamWorld Build makes its first appearance.

