Top Gear Officially Axed Following Freddie Flintoff's Crash

The BBC has announced that hit motoring show Top Gear will be 'rested' for the foreseeable future following Freddie Flintoff's crash last year. The broadcaster remains committed to the show's hosts and is excited about new projects being developed with them.





MetroUK » / 🏆 13. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Freddie Flintoff could use chunk of £9million Top Gear crash compensation to appease angry villagers...Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff appears in Top Gear Series 33. Andrew was announced in October 2018, ahead of the show's 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Freddie Flintoff could use chunk of £9million Top Gear crash compensation to appease angry villagers...Andrew 'Freddie' Flintoff appears in Top Gear Series 33. Andrew was announced in October 2018, ahead of the show's 27th series, as a new host of Top Gear alongside Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Top Gear host has 'gone into dark place' since Freddie Flintoff crashChris Harris revealed how his life has changed since co-host Freddie Flintoff crashed while filming Top Gear.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Top Gear host shares update on Freddie Flintoff one year after crashChris Harris revealed how his life has changed since co-host Freddie Flintoff crashed while filming Top Gear.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Freddie Flintoff's Top Gear co-star shares health update after horror crashTop Gear's Chris Harris has shared a health update on former cricketer Freddie Flintoff, who was involved in a horror car crash last December

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Freddie Flintoff's Top Gear co-star offers 'healing' health update after crashThe former cricketer was recently seen months after he was involved in a crash while filming the BBC show

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »