Top Cop Slams 'Disgusting' Violence in Glasgow on Bonfire Night

A top cop has hit out at 'disgusting' violence in Glasgow on bonfire night while firefighters were 'bombarded' by attacks. Two groups of youths began fighting and throwing fireworks at each other in the Quarrywood Avenue area of Barmulloch. Eight cops were injured overall while carrying out operations in both Glasgow and Edinburgh as part of Operation Moonbeam, which was first launched in 2018 to combat similar violence experienced on Bonfire Night the previous year.

enjoyed Bonfire Night safely and responsibly, but once again, a minority of individuals have been responsible for an unacceptable and frankly, disgusting level of disorder that left communities alarmed and police officers injured. “We took learning from last year’s operation and enhanced the level of Public Order resources available to local policing divisions to ensure we could get these assets into locations they were needed quicker, providing a more robust response to criminal incidents. “The lower levels of disorder experienced in other parts of the country demonstrates that this approach was the correct one. "Our partnership work ensured that there was a reduction in damage to public property and that, overall, the emergency services and wider communities were better protected." Meanwhile, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) has hit out after their crews experienced nine attacks on bonfire nigh

