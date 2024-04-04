Top Conservatives Face Potential Defeat in General Election

Jacob Rees-Mogg is among the top Conservatives who could find themselves out of the Commons after the election. Yet another opinion poll has predicted that the Tories are heading for catastrophe at the general election ., with the Conservatives left with just 155 as the party is virtually wiped out across the country. Here, HuffPost UK looks at the big-name Tories who face being booted out of the Commons .
The 54-year-old has been the MP for North East Somerset since 2010 and retained the seat with a healthy 14,729 majority at the last election. Nevertheless, the latest YouGov poll suggests he is currently trailing his Labour rival with the next election just months away. Rees-Mogg, an arch-Brexiteer who served in both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss’ cabinets, would be seen as a huge scalp, making him particularly vulnerable to tactical voting
