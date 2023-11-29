Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending December 3, 2023. It's not unusual to see the top five remain the same as last week unless there's been a big new release, but this week's gameplay chart has almost the whole top ten remaining the same: except for Destiny 2, which has jumped up from 15th to ninth. Destiny's Season of the Wish has kicked off, but Bungie saw some backlash after the reveal of a new starter pack, prompting the team to remove the starter pack from stores.

Starfield, which was in ninth itself last week, has fallen out of the top ten to 14th. Just above is Remnant 2, which reappears in the top 40 at 13th after joining Game Pass, while Lies of P is back in the top 40 after being included in the latest Xbox Game Pass Weekly Quests. Then we have a wave of games falling down the chart, broken up only by Red Dead Redemption 2 hanging on at 21st, and Dead by Daylight moving up to 24th. The first new appearance we have this week is SteamWorld Build at 29th, after the game launched into Game Pass just a few days ag





