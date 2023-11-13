Top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for November 12, 2023

Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending November 12, 2023. Modern Warfare III is out now, and, along with Modern Warfare II and Warzone, comes under the umbrella of Call of Duty HQ, which we can see in second place as Call of Duty. Despite this CoD onslaught, Fortnite is still firmly in first place, with the rest of the top five staying put too.

Rocket League has leaped up from tenth to sixth, perhaps as players pick up the game to prepare for when it axes player trading and impacts multiple Xbox achievements. Halo Infinite has just managed to leap up into the top ten, meanwhile, while Starfield has dropped out to 11th. Further down, we see Dead Space has dropped from 16th to 21st — it joined Game Pass a few weeks ago, so it may again be that players are moving on to something else. Below, Limbo makes its debut appearance at 24th after being included in the latest Xbox Game Pass Weekly Quests. Dead by Daylight has seen a big jump, moving up from 34th to 25th, perhaps as a result of the return of its Stranger Things content

