Tony Danza Steps Out in New York City Amidst Controversy

Tony Danza, the 72-year-old actor known for his role in Who's The Boss?, was seen looking dapper in New York City. He wore a black suit with a blue button-down shirt and had salt and pepper hair. This was the first time he was seen since John Stamos claimed in his memoir that he caught Tony in bed with his former Playboy model girlfriend in the 1980s. Tony has not made any comments about the allegations, but his former girlfriend has spoken out. Read more:

George Santos Pleads Not Guilty to New Fraud Charges in New YorkU.S. Representative George Santos (R-NY) walks out of a federal courthouse in Long Island with his lawyer Joe Murray on October 27, 2023 in Central Islip, New York. Santos pleaded not guilty to several new fraud charges in the indictment brought against him. Read more ⮕

New York powers past Charlotte in MLS wild-card match, will face Cincinnati nextElias Manoel opened the scoring in the 10th minute. He added goals in the 37th and 78th minutes, completing the hat trick. Read more ⮕

Glasgow travel guide shared by The New York Times including food and drink spotsThe New York Times has featured Glasgow in the latest edition of its 36 Hours column, detailing some of the best things to see and do in the city across three days. Read more ⮕

Airline announces first-ever Scottish route to New YorkJetBlue is coming to Scotland for the first time with the launch of a seasonal service from Edinburgh to New York Read more ⮕

New York: Footage shows moment man sets wife's nail salon in the Bronx on fireMoment man sets his wife's nail salon on fire. Read more ⮕