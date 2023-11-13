Tony Danza Hosts Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th Anniversary Celebration

Tony Danza hosted Atlantis Paradise Island's 25th anniversary at The Bal de Royale in the Bahamas over the weekend. The 72-year-old longtime actor — who was accused by John Stamos' of stealing his '80s girlfriend in new memoir — looked fantastic as he spoke at the star-studded extravaganza. He even performed at the gathering, which included a cocktail reception and dinners at Nobu and newly opened restaurant Silan.

The white-haired Hollywood fixture sang alongside a pianist and impressed his audience by playing the ukulele. His act earned him a standing ovation from celebrity guests that included CeeLo Green, Marcia Gay Harden, and Katie Couri

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin are married! Bachelor in Paradise stars tie the knot during intimate...'I'm shaking so much, but I'm gonna try to put it on you.' Mari Pepin gets emotional and cries as Kenny Braasch proposes to her on the exciting final episode of the reality TV series 'Bachelor In Paradise'.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: TONY HETHERINGTON: Your missing £20,000 is not HSBC's fault... sue your son instead!Here is something I do not often say to readers: the bank is in the right; you are in the wrong.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLUK: TONY HETHERINGTON: Your missing £20,000 is not HSBC's fault... sue your son instead!Here is something I do not often say to readers: the bank is in the right; you are in the wrong.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Rangers fans put on stunning full stand Remembrance Sunday Tifo at LivingstonA full stand display of poppies was held up as the teams emerged at the Tony Macaroni Arena

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Livi 0 Rangers 2 as Ross McCausland impresses, VAR busyPhilippe Clement made FOUR changes for the trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena with Cyriel Dessers, Tom Lawrence, Leon Balogun and Ross McCausland all in from the start.

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »

GLASGOW_LİVE: Philippe Clement 'relaxed' Livingston verdict as Rangers 'hard work' promisedThe Belgian was impressed by his side for 'playing their football' on a tricky away trip to the Tony Macaroni to face Livingston

Source: Glasgow_Live | Read more »