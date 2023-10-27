Tonali ban extended worldwide by Fifa

Magpies boss Eddie Howe told a news conference on Friday morning that Tonali was still in contention to play as the club had not yet received confirmation of the ban.

The FIGC said the Italy midfielder had breached a rule that prohibits players placing bets on football events organised by FIGC, Uefa and Fifa, and he has also been fined 20,000 euros (£17,380). Speaking before the ban was confirmed on Friday morning, Howe said: "We've heard the news, the statement, but we haven't had anything from the Italian authorities at the moment.

Reports have suggested Tonali will still be able to train with Newcastle despite the ban, but Howe said "we don't know" if that is the case. The Newcastle boss said the club had no knowledge of any potential betting breaches when they signed him. headtopics.com

"Of course, there's a frustration and a disappointment that we're not going to have a quality player for a period of time. Speaking about Tonali's mindset, Howe added: "He was bright when he came on against Dortmund. From the moment this happened, his training performances have been very good.

Newcastle, who are sixth in the Premier League, travel to Wolves on Saturday before facing Manchester United in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.



