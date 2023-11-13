Tom's anger at Yinrun's nomination on Big Brother

Tom was left raging at Yinrun after her face-to-face nomination put him up for eviction on Monday night's dramatic episode of Big Brother. The remaining housemates had to pick two people to nominate as everyone watched on, which led to Jenkin and Jordan at risk of going home. Unnominated Matty and Yinrun then had to decide between Olivia and Tom to pick as the third to put at risk after the tie in votes.

The move to pick Tom left him raging as he kicked off at Yinrun for crying after making the decision. He yelled: 'I don't know why she is f***ing crying! She picked me! I'm not going to console her after she picked me!' Not happy: Tom was left raging at Yinrun after her face-to-face nomination put him up for eviction on Monday night's dramatic episode of Big Brother Upset: The remaining housemates had to pick two people to nominate as everyone watched on, which led to Jenkin and Jordan at risk of going home Later Tom added: 'She pretends she's more naive than she is. She is 25 and moved here from another country. She's not a child

