Tom King's Behavior Raises Suspicion in Emmerdale

Tom King becomes suspicious of his brother-in-law Cain Dingle 's behavior. Tom has been emotionally manipulating his wife Belle and trying to ruin her career. He also installed a tracker on her phone and destroyed her mother's urn.

He staged a fake burglary to make Belle feel guilty.

Emmerdale Tom King Cain Dingle Belle King Controlling Behavior Emotional Manipulation Career Ruin Tracker Fake Burglary

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emmerdale Tom King’s exit ‘sealed’ as he sabotages Belle Dingle's careerTom King deliberately sabotaged Belle Dingle’s career

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Emmerdale fans 'work out' Tom King will 'kill' Belle DingleEmmerdale's Belle Dingle is in serious danger as Tom King's abuse took an even more worrying turn on the ITV soap, with fans convinced they've spotted a clue that she will die

Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »

Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Tom King's brutal fateCain Dingle has become suspicious of Tom's behaviour towards Belle

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Belle unleashes fury at abuser Tom as lies are exposed in EmmerdaleHe's equal parts red and green.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Emmerdale viewers issue Belle Dingle two word plea over 'vile' TomEmmerdale viewers issue urgent plea to Belle Dingle after Tom's sinister move

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Tom resorts to violence in Emmerdale to sabotage Belle's careerHe's equal parts red and green.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »