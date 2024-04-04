Tom Kerridge warns UK food businesses on brink of collapse

Tom Kerridge has warned that almost every UK food business was now on the brink of going bust - including his own Michelin-starred outlet. The TV chef warned unprecedented inflation had hit every single cost along with customers financial difficulties during a cost of living crisis . As a result, he stressed that many businesses would regard breaking even as a success.
Speaking on The Rest Is Money podcast, Kerridge said he had closed his own big event company before Christmas and admitted his established Michelin-starred pub, the Hand and Flowers in Marlow, was only just eking out a tiny profit. The chef said if he wasn't involved in a range of interrelated business around food, which includes books and TV, he'd now be 'absolutely terrified' if he was relying on a restaurant onl
Tom Kerridge UK Food Businesses Inflation Cost Of Living Crisis Restaurant Profit
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Johnny Mercer challenging order to hand over whistleblower namesChairman of the Afghanistan Inquiry Sir Charles Haddon-Cave gave Mr Mercer until April 5 to provide a witness statement containing the names.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »