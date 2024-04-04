Tom Kerridge warns UK food businesses on brink of collapse

Tom Kerridge has warned that almost every UK food business was now on the brink of going bust - including his own Michelin-starred outlet. The TV chef warned unprecedented inflation had hit every single cost along with customers financial difficulties during a cost of living crisis . As a result, he stressed that many businesses would regard breaking even as a success.

Speaking on The Rest Is Money podcast, Kerridge said he had closed his own big event company before Christmas and admitted his established Michelin-starred pub, the Hand and Flowers in Marlow, was only just eking out a tiny profit. The chef said if he wasn't involved in a range of interrelated business around food, which includes books and TV, he'd now be 'absolutely terrified' if he was relying on a restaurant onl

Tom Kerridge UK Food Businesses Inflation Cost Of Living Crisis Restaurant Profit

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tom Kerridge says entire UK food industry is on the brink of going bust and even his...Tom Kerridge has warned that almost every UK food business was now on the brink of going bust - including his own Michelin-starred outlet.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Tom Kerridge says entire UK food industry is on the brink of going bust and even his...Tom Kerridge has warned that almost every UK food business was now on the brink of going bust - including his own Michelin-starred outlet.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

The 'dopamine diet' helped Tom lose 12st and still eat chocolateTom Kerridge lost a staggering 12st after he began fearing for his health when he weighed 30st just before his 40th birthday - and he credits the dopamine diet with his success

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

I loved beer, I’d drink it in the SHOWER. Even now, if I sniff low-alcohol I’ll have 8 in 20 minutes, says...BBC’s Hidden World of Hospitality slated as ‘tone deaf’ millionaire Tom Kerridge complains about cost of living

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Man who's hand was crushed in a meat grinder gets bionic 3D-printed fingers'I coped with my disability by simply hiding it… now, I’m able to walk down the road without feeling the need to hide.'

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Johnny Mercer challenging order to hand over whistleblower namesChairman of the Afghanistan Inquiry Sir Charles Haddon-Cave gave Mr Mercer until April 5 to provide a witness statement containing the names.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »