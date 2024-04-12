Tom Huddlestone discusses his player-coach role with Manchester United

Tom Huddlestone has provided insight into his player-coach role with Manchester United , which sees him put on his boots again and compete against players much his junior. United appointed Paul McShane in a pioneering player-coach academy position in the summer of 2021, which involved developing players and giving on-field instructions.
Given that McShane had come through United's academy at the start of his career, he was the perfect inaugural candidate to take up a role that initially raised eyebrows. The experiment was deemed a success by United and when McShane stepped back from playing and focussed his attention on coaching, a replacement was needed. That's when former Premier League midfielder Huddlestone, who has played for Tottenham, Derby, Hull and England, was brought into the club to succeed McShane. Huddlestone took up the player-coach role in the academy in August 2022 and those who are unfamiliar with United's youth set-up are still surprised to see him feature for the Under-21s, despite him now coming to the end of his second season in his position. The hybrid role has been a huge success and even Liverpool have followed suit, with the Merseyside club bringing former player Jay Spearing back into their academy
