HEAD TOPICS

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Celebrate Rita's 67th Birthday in Los Angeles

 / Source: DailyMailCeleb

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson made a handsome couple as they stepped out in Los Angeles on Thursday to celebrate Rita's 67th birthday. Tom, also 67, looked dapper in a black blazer and shirt tucked into a pair of belted black trousers. The Forrest Gump icon added a pair of onyx Ray Ban Wayfarer sunglasses to the sleek look. Rita matched her longtime husband as she slipped into a sleeveless black dress for the special occasion. Like her husband, she also shielded her eyes in a pair of glossy black shades — hers large and square-shaped. The couple looked happy as they stepped out sans their adult children Chet Hanks, 33, and Truman Hanks, 27.

Source

DailyMailCeleb

Tom Hanks and wife Rita Wilson celebrated Rita's 67th birthday in Los Angeles. Tom looked dapper in a black blazer and trousers, while Rita wore a sleeveless black dress. They both wore black sunglasses and looked happy as they stepped out together. Read more:
DailyMailCeleb »

Private investigator tells John Cleese what he learnt about himDaniel Portley-Hanks, now retired, worked in the field for more than 40 years. Read more ⮕

Private investigator tells John Cleese what he learnt about himDaniel Portley-Hanks, now retired, worked in the field for more than 40 years. Read more ⮕

Former Celtic defender Mark Wilson makes coaching returnEx-Celtic defender Mark Wilson has returned to Scottish football after three years out of the game. Read more ⮕

Newcastle player ratings: Pope brilliant but Wilson will have nightmares about huge chance in defeat to...Newcastle are expecting Tonali to receive a lengthy ban for illegal betting activity, but talkSPORT's Jordan is concerned that Tonali's agent claiming his client has an addiction could 'diminish' those who are actually addicts. Read more ⮕

Somerset photographer explores 'highs and lows' of breast cancerPhotographer Joanna Wilson showcases an exhibition of photos documenting her life with the disease. Read more ⮕

Cher’s dating history: from Alexander Edwards to Tom CruiseReflecting on Cher’s greatest romances Read more ⮕