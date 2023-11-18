Tom Aspinall targets Stipe Miocic for next UFC heavyweight fight

Tom Aspinall has singled out Stipe Miocic as his next UFC heavyweight opponent, with the winner earning a potential showdown against Jon Jones in 2024. The 32-year-old rocked Madison Square Garden last Saturday by knocking out Russian juggernaut Sergei Pavlovich 69 seconds into the first round to claim the UFC interim title. As recently as this Tuesday, the Englishman called for Jon Jones , the division's current champion, in a battle to decide the UFC heavyweight No 1.
But with the former two-time light heavyweight champion nursing a torn pectoral tendon that will likely keep him out of the Octagon for a substantial period of time, Aspinall has a new name at the top of his shortlist: Stipe Miocic . Leon Edwards targets middleweight title: 'I want to be the first UK double champion' Tom Aspinall knocks out Sergei Pavlovich to win heavyweight interim belt in New YorkStream a range of top sports with Sky NOW all year round - cancel membership anytime Aspinall told Sky Sports: 'Jones is out for the foreseeable, probably for the next year, so in the meantime, I should fight Stip
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: talkSPORT | Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »
Source: MetroUK | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: sportbible | Read more »
Source: sportbible | Read more »