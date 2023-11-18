Tom Aspinall targets Stipe Miocic for next UFC heavyweight fight

Tom Aspinall has singled out Stipe Miocic as his next UFC heavyweight opponent, with the winner earning a potential showdown against Jon Jones in 2024. The 32-year-old rocked Madison Square Garden last Saturday by knocking out Russian juggernaut Sergei Pavlovich 69 seconds into the first round to claim the UFC interim title. As recently as this Tuesday, the Englishman called for Jon Jones , the division's current champion, in a battle to decide the UFC heavyweight No 1.

But with the former two-time light heavyweight champion nursing a torn pectoral tendon that will likely keep him out of the Octagon for a substantial period of time, Aspinall has a new name at the top of his shortlist: Stipe Miocic . Leon Edwards targets middleweight title: 'I want to be the first UK double champion' Tom Aspinall knocks out Sergei Pavlovich to win heavyweight interim belt in New YorkStream a range of top sports with Sky NOW all year round - cancel membership anytime Aspinall told Sky Sports: 'Jones is out for the foreseeable, probably for the next year, so in the meantime, I should fight Stip





Read more: SKYSPORTS » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TALKSPORT: Jon Jones looks jacked in rare training footage ahead of Stipe Miocic UFC heavyweight title fight...JBTraining

Source: talkSPORT | Read more »

THE ATHLETİC UK: Jon Jones’ UFC 295 fight vs. Stipe Miocic off due to pectoral injuryJones tore a pectoral tendon off the bone while training Monday and will need surgery.

Source: The Athletic UK | Read more »

METROUK: Jon Jones out of UFC 295 through injury and huge interim title fight announcedStipe Miocic is also off the card.

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: Tom Aspinall reveals dream fight and 'horrendous' barrier ahead of UFC 295 boutThe 30-year-old has revealed Jon Jones would be his dream fight ahead of his upcoming bout against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

SPORTBİBLE: UFC 295: Tom Aspinall dreams of fight against Jon Jones ahead of bout against Sergei PavlovichTom Aspinall takes on Sergei Pavlovich for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 295.

Source: sportbible | Read more »

SPORTBİBLE: UFC 295: Tom Aspinall dreams of fight against Jon Jones ahead of bout against Sergei PavlovichTom Aspinall takes on Sergei Pavlovich for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 295.

Source: sportbible | Read more »