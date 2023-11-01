Toiling Man Utd set unwanted benchmark as they break decades-old records with crushing home defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup

on Wednesday night. First-half goals from substitute Miguel Almiron and Lewis Hall put the visitors in control and Joe Willock's strike on the hour mark sent them into the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup. After their 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the weekend, this result meant this was the first time the Red Devils had lost consecutive home games by three goals or more since October 1962, and it was Newcastle's biggest away win at Old Trafford since 1930 (7-4).

8 & 5 - Manchester United have lost 8+ of their first 15 games in a season for the first time since 1962-63 (9), while they've lost five of their first 10 at home for the first time since 1930-31. Crisis.

United are in a state of disarray at present. They are breaking new records, they sit eighth in the Premier League, they are out of the Carabao Cup, and they may struggle to get out of their Champions League group. Moreover, manager Ten Hag's job is under pressure, the Dutch manager is feuding with winger Jadon Sancho, and there is a great deal of uncertainty over the ownership of the club. headtopics.com

