Toddler Killed in Tragic Crash After Porsche Driver Performs U-Turn on Motorway

A tragic toddler was killed after a Porsche driver performed an "unfathomable" U-turn on a motorway and started driving the wrong way. Terence Unsworth seemingly deliberately stopped, turned, and took off in the opposite direction on the M6 near Leyland, Lancashire, on November 19, 2022. An inquest heard this week that his actions led to a horror crash that has torn apart two families
. Unsworth's Porsche Boxster collided with Beth Dawson's Vauxhall Meriva and burst into flames, Lancs Live reports. Witnesses described his car as a "fireball" and the 79-year-old died in the blaze. Three-year-old Faye Dawson, who was in the back seat of her mum's Vauxhall, was killed in the smash. Beth was driving home to Merseyside from the Blackpool Illuminations with her daughter when she found herself facing Unsworth's fast-approaching vehicle. The inquest into Unsworth's death at Preston Coroners' Court heard that the pensioner had indicated right after joining the M6, U-turned, and driven the wrong way down the southbound carriageway. Assistant Coroner Richard Taylor, who had seen CCTV footage of Unsworth joining the motorway that was not shown in court, said: "He doesn't meander. He stops and simply turns. It seems to be a deliberate action." Collision investigator PC Rachel Carberry told the inquest: "He has entered the sliproad correctly, then when he got to the give way lines, he stopped, indicated and performed a U-turn.
