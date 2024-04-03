Toddler filmed vaping in Ayrshire, two women charged

Reported footage shows a toddler inhaling from a vape in Ayrshire. Two 19-year-old women have been charged. Vaping habit rises among young people in the UK.

Ayrshire toddler vaping captured on video as incident reported to policeIn clips shared online, the child, who is understood to be between one and two years old, is seen inhaling from a pink vape. The incidents have been reported to Police Scotland and the Social Work Department.

Distressing Footage Shows Scots Toddler Vaping as Adults Look OnDistressing footage has emerged showing a toddler in Scotland vaping while being observed by a group of adults. The child, believed to be between one and two years old, can be seen inhaling from a pink vape in the shared video clips. The incidents, which occurred in Ayrshire, have been reported to the authorities, resulting in charges against two women. The footage also includes a warning about the dangers of nicotine ingestion in children.

Toddler filmed vaping in Scotland, two women chargedPolice Scotland said the infant involved is “safe and well”. The Daily Record reported the footage filmed in Ayrshire showed a toddler, thought to be aged between one and two, inhaling from a pink vape as adults watch. Two 19-year-old women have been charged in relation to the incident. The Scottish community safety minister expressed concern over the dangers of vaping for young children.

