appeared on the NBC morning news show with Jean Trebek, the widow of late game show host Alex Trebek, for a conversation withestablishing a new fund in support with Stand Up To Cancer, the Alex Trebek Fund, to raise funds to find a cure for pancreatic cancer, which took the lives of both Alex and Katie's sister, Emily Couric.Savannah welcomed Katie back to the show as they discussed their new initiative, bonding over their shared experiences with losing family members to the disease.

Alongside an announcement of the news on Instagram, Katie wrote: "November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month and so many people have been affected by this cruel disease., died of pancreatic cancer three years ago this November 8th and my sister Emily was diagnosed in 2000. Fourteen months later, she died at just 54 years old.

Katie continued: "Since Alex was always in search of the right answer (in the form of a question), we think it's fitting that this fund will help the incredible scientists taking on this ruthless disease."It's also being supported in memory of cinematographer Barbara Hanania, who filmed interviews of some of the 20th century's brightest minds. headtopics.com

The Katie Couric Media founder further also emphasized that the fund would be promoted on Jeopardy as well, and concluded: "Just think if everyone who loved @jeopardy each gave $5, how much progress we could make?"detailing the entire arduous journey on her website, she wrote: "I can't tell you how many times during this experience I thanked God that it was 2022.

