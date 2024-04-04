To See Ourselves to be shown in New York

It makes perfect sense to most in the big wide world for Scotland and its people to join them as an independent nation. To See Ourselves – which if you haven't seen, you must! – is set to show in New York tomorrow. Director Jane McAllister will also take part in a Q&A . I was super excited to hear this news as, on a personal note, I'll be leaving this post at The National in three weeks to also cross the Atlantic and travel for six months.

Don't worry, I'll back in November – so hold off on that General Election. Fiona McGregor, co-presenter of Scottish Independence Podcasts, sent her best and said:"I'm sure you will spread the word about #ScottishIndependenceASAP along the way."Whenever I have previously spoken to people while travelling, as most Yes supporters will have also experienced, there is a love for Scotland like no other – especially when it comes to our freedo

Tartan Week: Scottish independence film To See Ourselves in New YorkSCOTTISH independence referendum documentary To See Ourselves is heading to New York for an exclusive screening during the city's annual Tartan…

