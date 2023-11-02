TJ Holmes and Amy Robach celebrate big news with mid-day champagne at romantic lunch

Alongside the announcement, TJ posted a candid snapshot of Amy, 50, from a romantic dining experience where they celebrated with glasses of champagne. In her Instagram post, she wrote, "Pumping it up!" capturing her prepped in a makeup chair, donning a vibrant red blazer and black leather pants. Fans warmly responded to the hint of her return, expressing their excitement in the comments.This pivot comes nearly a year after the couple was released from their 'GMA3: What You Need To Know' positions due to a scandal that made headlines.

Despite the turbulence following their exit from ABC and the public unraveling of their previous marriages, TJ and Amy have continued their relationship.In the wake of their ABC dismissal in January, the two have navigated the complexities of their personal lives, with TJ finalizing divorce proceedings with Marilee recently.

As TJ and Amy take on the podcasting world with anticipation, their fans eagerly await the insights and stories they will share on 'Amy & TJ,' signaling a resilient comeback for the former television anchors.

