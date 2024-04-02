Titan Crane to be Lit Up for World Autism Awareness Day

The local authority published an image of the Titan Crane in Clydebank to its Facebook page earlier today stating the iconic structure would be lit up with blue lights this evening to mark World Autism Awareness Day.

The post received criticism from councillors who called for its removal due to the use of language. Councillor Jonathan McColl expressed his disappointment and requested an apology.

