Tips to Manage Hayfever Symptoms and Avoid Pollen Exposure

It's officially hayfever season and suffers will know all too well what this time of year brings. In a bid to help people manage it, Boots Superintendent Pharmacist, Claire Nevinson, highlights common symptoms individuals might experience as well as hacks to try to avoid exposure to pollen. Hayfever happens as a result of an allergic reaction to pollen produced by trees and grasses which is driven by histamine, a chemical produced by the body.
It's a fine dust that disperses in the wind to reach other plants for pollination and start new plants. Currently, tree pollen counts are at its highest between late March and mid-May while grass and weed pollen counts are highest between mid-May and September. Nevinson explains that treatment for hay fever is based on two principles: avoiding exposure to pollen and decreasing histamine levels in the body by using medicine
