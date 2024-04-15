Tips for Creating an Allergy-Proof Bedroom for Hay Fever Sufferers

Hay fever can be pretty unpleasant leaving people feeling tired and sick. Whether it is the itchy eyes, sneezing or wheezing that it can trigger it can mean the 10m UK sufferers can struggle to get a decent night's sleep.
However, while the bedroom is meant to be a place of relaxation, many people will be waking up with hay fever symptoms as we dive deeper into spring. But Dr Lee says there is a whole range of things you can do to get better shut-eye. This is what she suggests: Keep the Windows Closed “While we get deeper into the warmer months, I hope, a natural instinct would be to open the windows to let more air in. However, of course this is going to bring in more pollen from the outdoors. If you’re suffering with the heat this year, be sure to get a fan to use during the night, and keep those windows closed.
