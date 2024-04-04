Tips for Achieving Different Eyelash Looks

Hayley recommends different techniques for achieving different eyelash looks. She suggests applying longer lengths at the end of the eyes for a sultry 'cat eye' look, applying longer lengths towards the center for an 'open eye' effect, and using short to medium-length lashes for a natural finish. Before applying extensions, it is important to clean the eye area with an oil-free cleanser.

Hayley also advises starting from the middle of the eye and working outwards when applying lashes, and to avoid touching the skin to prevent clumped lashes. Once the lashes are fully dried, they can be brushed upwards using a clean spoolie brush

Eyelashes Beauty Tips Techniques Application Appearance

