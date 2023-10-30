Time viewers saying same thing about series 2 of BBC drama

returned to our screens on Sunday evening and viewers have taken to social media to give their verdict on the

The three-parter follows the lives of three very different inmates, Orla, Abi and Kelsey, inside the fictional Carlingford Prison, with Bella Ramsey, Tamara Lawrance,Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, viewers praised the compelling drama, with some hailing it as the BBC at its best.," while another added: "It's going to be said a lot and rightly so, but #Time really is the BBC at its best. Such a powerful piece of drama and what a cast. Phew.

Excellent acting and Bella Ramsey is beyond talented," while another viewer wrote: "Wow, it's fair to say that #Time S2 on BBC was an incredibly difficult watch. Absolutely phenomenal TV and gripping to the last moment."A third person commented: "What a start to series 2. A gripping drama, difficult to watch at times, but another triumph from #jimmymcgovern."Many viewers also applauded the outstanding cast performances, particularly from Bella Ramsey. headtopics.com

The series, which is created and written by Jimmy McGovern, follows the highs and lows inside a women's prison, focusing on three very different inmates, Orla, Abi and Kelsey. The official synopsis reads: "Told through the lens of three very different inmates, Time is a moving and high-stakes portrayal of life inside a women's prison."Arriving at Carlingford Prison on the same day, Orla, Abi and Kelsey are thrown together to face an unfamiliar world. But even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.

Bella Ramsey, known for her roles in The Last of Us and Game of Thrones, stars in the second season of the hard-hitting drama Time, which sheds light on the failings of the prison system. Ramsey shares how this role is a career-first as she didn't have to audition for it.

Siobhan Finneran is back on our screens for the second series of BBC drama Time, which takes place in a women's prison. The 57-year-old actress, known for her roles in Happy Valley and Benidorm, plays a nun with the chaplaincy team in Carlingford Prison. Siobhan expresses her delight at returning to the series and praises the heartbreakingly brilliant scripts.

Viewers have taken to social media to praise the BBC drama 'Time' as compelling and outstanding. The three-part series follows the lives of three inmates inside a fictional prison, with viewers applauding the powerful performances and talented cast.

