Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is owed “an apology” from Erik ten Hag, according to former Tottenham manager Tim Sherwood.

It has become clear that Ten Hag’s preferred centre-back pairing is Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez but due to injuries Maguire has started the last three matches for And former Spurs and Aston Villa boss Sherwood reckons Ten Hag should apologise to Maguire for leaving him out of his starting XI.: “I’ve got a lot of time for Harry Maguire. He was getting shoved out the door and you could see that the manager was trying to edge him out but he didn’t want to leave. He probably looked around the dressing room, saw how flaky the other players in his position were and decided that he’d eventually get some minutes.

“As a manager, when you have a player like Maguire who wants to give everything for the cause and leave nothing on the pitch, you can deal with that. “You still get paid the same money whether you play or you don’t. He could easily have downed tools and refused to play for Erik ten Hag but he didn’t want to. Being a footballer is a short career with a long time retired and he wants to get the most out of it and play for the biggest club in the world. He’s turned it around and I have got so much time for him. headtopics.com

“It’s only because Gareth came out and said he was picking players based on form and then he went against that in picking Maguire. He went against it because Maguire has never let him down and he has always performed in an England shirt.”Man United boss Erik ten Hag insists the squad “are united” despite Alejandro Garnacho potentially facing a ban over his deleted post about Andre Onana.

