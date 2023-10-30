TikToker Reveals Hack to Beat Airport Security Queues

So much stress (Picture: AP) There’s nothing quite as anxiety inducing as standing in the queue for airport security, watching the time edge ever closer to departure, while a passenger in front of you is being told that no, she can’t take her litre bottle of water through with her. No matter how much time you give yourself, you’re somehow always stuck in a never-ending line of people. But now, a TikToker has revealed a hack that could save you the stress of those dreaded security queues.

Raimee, who is from the USA, adds: ‘I am not kidding when I say I got through Heathrow security in less than five minutes.’ It might sound too good to be true, but it’s all legit. Currently, the airport is only trailing Timeslot for six months with selected flights from Terminal 3. It’s open open to American Airlines, Delta, Emirates and Virgin Atlantic, with plans to introduce Timeslot to other airlines during the trial.

