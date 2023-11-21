TikTok 'Prankster' Mizzy Jailed for Uploading Non-Consensual Videos

TikTok 'prankster' Mizzy has been sentenced to 18 weeks in a young offenders' institution for flouting a court order banning him from uploading videos of people without their consent. The judge described his pranks as not funny and driven by a desire to be famous.





