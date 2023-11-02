TikTok influencer arrested over pro-Palestine mouse-throwing stunts at McDonald's

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A TikTok influencer has been arrested in connection with sickening Pro-Palestine stunts in which boxes of live mice have been hurled into McDonald's restaurants. Amir Khan, 32, is now in custody after apparently attending a police station voluntarily this evening. West Midlands Police had earlier released his mugshot, along with another man, Billal Hussain, as officers sought the public's help in finding the suspects. Hussain is still wanted. Police are investigating incidents involving mice being hurled at Birmingham McDonald's branches in Perry Barr yesterday and Star City leisure complex on Monday. Police are also probing a third incident at a McDonald's in Small Heath, also in Birmingham, from last night though claimed it's 'unclear' if they are connected. It comes after MailOnline obtained dramatic footage of officers raiding Khan's family home in Hall Green, Birmingham, last night - which his brother Zahid blasted as highly outrageous'. Zahid, who lives in Dubai, told MailOnline from the UAE via WhatsApp that police forced entry into his parents' home at 11.17pm but later apologised after leaving empty handed

