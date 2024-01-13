Tiger Woods Ends 27-Year Partnership with Nike

So it's official, Tiger Woods has cut ties with Nike after a momentous 27-year partnership. Signing at just 19 years old, Woods' legendary Nike sponsorship has not only shaped his career but in turn, elevated Nike's status in the golfing world. but we're not quite ready to forget this sporting legacy. As one of Nike's most iconic sporting partnerships, the collaboration has brought us a plethora of unforgettable ads.

To commemorate almost three decades of sporting excellence, here are just a few of our favourites from across the years. This powerful ad produced in 1997 was Woods' first campaign after signing with Nike. The simple yet effective short features a diverse array of children from different races and socio-economic backgrounds repeating the phrase"I am Tiger Woods". The ad was a groundbreaking statement that built Woods' brand as a fresh face in the golfing sphere. Not only did it serve to diversify the ages of the sport's appeal, but it positioned Woods as a figure of change – a symbol of hope for an underrepresented demographi





