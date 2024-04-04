Tiger Woods Desperate to Make Comeback at Masters

Tiger Woods is pulling out all the stops in a bid to make his comeback at next week’s Masters at Augusta . The former world No.1 hasn’t played competitively since February when he was forced to pull out of the Genesis Invitational through illness.

Reports subsequently claimed that the 48-year-old, who has been plagued by injuries throughout the latter half of his career and survived a potentially fatal car crash three years ago, would love nothing more than to retire from the sport he once dominated. The 48-year-old, however, appears intent on competing for what would be a sixth Green Jacket, when the world’s best players convene in Georgia next week for the first Major of the season. According to a close friend, Woods is even imposing a sex ban on himself in order to conserve energy and maintain focus ahead of his latest potential comeback. ‘He’s focused,’ the pal told the New York Pos

