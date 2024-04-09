Tiger Woods believes Rory McIlroy will win the Masters to complete the grand slam . McIlroy kept his media duties to a minimum and answered only seven questions during his press conference . Woods had earlier stated that it was just a matter of time before McIlroy earns a green jacket. McIlroy expressed his gratitude for Woods' belief but acknowledged that it doesn't guarantee his victory.
McIlroy has had nine attempts to win the Masters since 2014, with his best finish being second place in 2022
Tiger Woods Rory Mcilroy Masters Grand Slam Potential Press Conference
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Rory McIlroy gets pre-Masters lesson from Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch HarmonMcIlroy needs to win the Masters to complete a career grand slam.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »
Rory McIlroy gets pre-Masters lesson from Tiger Woods’ former coachRory McIlroy believes his lesson with Tiger Woods’ former coach Butch Harmon was “really worthwhile” as he prepares to make his 10th attempt…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Rory McIlroy ‘flattered’ as Tiger Woods backs him to win Masters for career slamMcIlroy has won four majors but needs a win at Augusta to complete the set.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »