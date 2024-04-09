Tiger Woods believes Rory McIlroy will win the Masters to complete the grand slam . McIlroy kept his media duties to a minimum and answered only seven questions during his press conference . Woods had earlier stated that it was just a matter of time before McIlroy earns a green jacket. McIlroy expressed his gratitude for Woods' belief but acknowledged that it doesn't guarantee his victory.

McIlroy has had nine attempts to win the Masters since 2014, with his best finish being second place in 2022

Tiger Woods Rory Mcilroy Masters Grand Slam Potential Press Conference

