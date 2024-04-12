Tiger Woods Believes He Can Still Achieve More Masters Victories

Tiger Woods insists he can still create more golfing history and claim a record-equalling sixth Masters victory at Augusta National this week. Woods claimed a 15th major title with a dramatic one-shot win in the 2019 contest, his first in 11 years, although he has played a limited schedule in recent seasons after suffering career-threatening leg and ankle injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

The former world No 1 used The Masters as his competitive return to action in April 2022 but has made only six starts since, with half resulting in mid-tournament withdrawals and only two of the events seeing him complete 72 holes. Tiger Woods' memorable Masters win, five years onWhen is The Masters? How to watch live on Sky SportsStream The Masters more with NOW | Get Sky Sports GolfWoods withdrew ahead of the final day of last year's contest at Augusta National due to injury and then saw his comeback appearance at February's Genesis Invitational cut short by illness, although he still feels he can add to his major tally. 'If everything comes together, I think I can get one more ,' Woods said in his pre-tournament press conference. 'I still think they can. I don't know when that day is, when that day comes, but I still think that I can. I haven't got to that point where I don't think I can'

Tiger Woods Masters Augusta National Golf Victory Injuries Comeback

