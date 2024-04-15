Tiger Woods Believes Golf is Heading Towards Peace Between PGA and LIV

The American played a round with LIV chief Yasir Al-Ru ayyan on the Bahamas and admitted that resolution to the dispute that's divided the sport may be in sight. The golfing legend is viewed as a key figure in bringing about an agreement between the rival tours , with LIV luring big names from the PGA with massive money offers.

Woods made the cut at the Masters for the 24th consecutive time, breaking the record previously held by Gary Player and Fred Couples. However, he carded his worst ever round at the tournament on Saturday, and finished bottom of the field on Sunday 1t 16 over par.

Tiger Woods Golf PGA LIV Dispute Resolution Agreement Rival Tours

